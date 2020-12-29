W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $373.69.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stephens assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded down $7.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $407.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,846. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $408.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.23. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $200.61 and a 12-month high of $427.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,611,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,933,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 33,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,268,000 after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

