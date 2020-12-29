VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Stock Price Down 6.2%

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)’s share price was down 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.66. Approximately 2,521,511 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 2,505,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VYNE shares. Maxim Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on VYNE Therapeutics from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.97.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $368,000. 50.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE)

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

