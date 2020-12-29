VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Shares Down 6.2%

Shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.66. 2,521,511 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 2,505,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

VYNE has been the topic of several research reports. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on VYNE Therapeutics from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VYNE Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $278.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VYNE. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,975,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,343,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,195,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,194,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,024,000. 50.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE)

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

