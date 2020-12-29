Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.
IGD stock opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.98. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $6.37.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile
