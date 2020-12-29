Vitae (VITAE) Price Hits $5.72 on Exchanges

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Vitae has a total market capitalization of $111.38 million and $2,882.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vitae has traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar. One Vitae coin can now be bought for about $5.72 or 0.00021774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001248 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002171 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000041 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005535 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Vitae

Vitae is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here

Vitae Coin Trading

Vitae can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

