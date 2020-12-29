VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.35. VirnetX shares last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 398,273 shares changing hands.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of VirnetX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.25.
VirnetX Company Profile (NYSE:VHC)
VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.
