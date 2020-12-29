VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.35. VirnetX shares last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 398,273 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of VirnetX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in VirnetX during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of VirnetX by 5,668.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VirnetX in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of VirnetX by 532.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of VirnetX by 318.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 10,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.98% of the company’s stock.

VirnetX Company Profile (NYSE:VHC)

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

