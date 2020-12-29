VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.35. VirnetX shares last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 398,273 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut VirnetX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get VirnetX alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of VirnetX by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VirnetX during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of VirnetX during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in shares of VirnetX during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,840,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in VirnetX during the third quarter valued at about $296,000. 27.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VirnetX (NYSE:VHC)

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for VirnetX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirnetX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.