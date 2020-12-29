VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.35. VirnetX shares last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 398,273 shares.
Separately, ValuEngine cut VirnetX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.25.
About VirnetX (NYSE:VHC)
VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.
