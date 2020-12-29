Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) & Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Critical Analysis

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) and Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.3% of Grocery Outlet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of Village Super Market shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of Grocery Outlet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.0% of Village Super Market shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Grocery Outlet and Village Super Market, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grocery Outlet 0 1 1 0 2.50 Village Super Market 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.04%. Given Grocery Outlet’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Grocery Outlet is more favorable than Village Super Market.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grocery Outlet and Village Super Market’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grocery Outlet $2.56 billion 1.48 $15.42 million $0.79 51.10 Village Super Market $1.80 billion 0.18 $24.94 million N/A N/A

Village Super Market has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Grocery Outlet.

Profitability

This table compares Grocery Outlet and Village Super Market’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grocery Outlet 3.09% 17.92% 6.32% Village Super Market 1.38% 7.66% 3.73%

Risk & Volatility

Grocery Outlet has a beta of -0.4, suggesting that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Village Super Market has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grocery Outlet beats Village Super Market on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products. As of December 28, 2019, it had 347 stores, including 342 independent operated stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc. operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 5 Fairway Markets, and 3 Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland. Village Super Market, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Springfield, New Jersey.

