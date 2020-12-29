ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Receives $3.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.83.

A number of research firms have commented on VRAY. ValuEngine upgraded ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ViewRay from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

In related news, CEO Scott William Drake acquired 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $500,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ViewRay in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 491.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 21,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay during the second quarter worth $64,000. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRAY stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. ViewRay has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ViewRay will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

