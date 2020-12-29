Veros (VRS) Trading 30% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last seven days, Veros has traded up 30% against the U.S. dollar. One Veros token can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000937 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Crex24. Veros has a market cap of $308,948.83 and approximately $5,901.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00024394 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00136074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.62 or 0.00609526 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00151726 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.41 or 0.00325600 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00017896 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00057446 BTC.

About Veros

Veros launched on November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 tokens. Veros’ official website is vedh.io . Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency

Buying and Selling Veros

Veros can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

