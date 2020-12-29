Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $73.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Verint Systems Inc. is a leading provider of analytic solutions for communications interception, digital video security and surveillance, and enterprise business intelligence. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $66.39 on Friday. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $67.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 3,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $172,015.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,378. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elan Moriah sold 10,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $651,961.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,233.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,343. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 106.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 171.4% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 231.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

