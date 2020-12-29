Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NASDAQ VERY opened at $9.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92. Vericity has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $17.35.
Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.54 million during the quarter. Vericity had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.26%.
About Vericity
Vericity, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations.
