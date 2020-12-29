Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ VERY opened at $9.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92. Vericity has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $17.35.

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.54 million during the quarter. Vericity had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vericity by 241.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 41,730 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vericity by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vericity by 403.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vericity in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Vericity

Vericity, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations.

