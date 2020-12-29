VEREIT, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VER)

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

VEREIT has a dividend payout ratio of 140.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect VEREIT to earn $0.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Shares of NYSE VER opened at $37.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.93 and a beta of 1.01. VEREIT has a 52 week low of $17.77 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.90 million. VEREIT had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. VEREIT’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that VEREIT will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. VEREIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

