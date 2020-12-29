Ventas, Inc. (VTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st.

Ventas has raised its dividend by 6.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ventas has a payout ratio of 216.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Ventas to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.1%.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $49.36 on Tuesday. Ventas has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $63.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.72 and its 200-day moving average is $42.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $918.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VTR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.