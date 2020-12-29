Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $379.87 Million

Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) will post sales of $379.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $384.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $378.73 million. Veeva Systems reported sales of $311.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. UBS Group started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.25.

NYSE VEEV opened at $275.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $272.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.15. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $313.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.64, a PEG ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91.

In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 2,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.78, for a total transaction of $585,902.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,894.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $4,069,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,732.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,684 shares of company stock worth $14,312,225. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,225,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

