ValuEngine Upgrades FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) to “Buy”

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of FlexShopper in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:FPAY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.46. 11,425,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,192. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.07. FlexShopper has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FlexShopper will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Howard Dvorkin bought 27,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,319.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in FlexShopper by 10,929.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 89,184 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FlexShopper in the 3rd quarter worth $2,154,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in FlexShopper by 434.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 115,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 93,610 shares during the period. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

