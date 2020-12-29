ValuEngine Downgrades Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Conn’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Conn’s in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Conn’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Conn’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.40.

NASDAQ:CONN opened at $13.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.85. Conn’s has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $395.70 million, a P/E ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conn’s will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Conn’s by 296.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Conn’s by 42.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 61.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Conn’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

