Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vaccinex, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engages in the discovery and development of biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of VX15, VX5 and VX25 which are in clinical stage. Vaccinex, Inc. is based in Rochester, New York. “

VCNX has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research cut Vaccinex from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Vaccinex from $22.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

Shares of VCNX opened at $2.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.62. Vaccinex has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $12.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.83.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts predict that Vaccinex will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vaccinex stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.15% of Vaccinex as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Huntington's disease, osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Alzheimer's disease.

