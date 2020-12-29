V Systems (VSYS) Achieves Market Cap of $96.41 Million

V Systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One V Systems coin can currently be bought for $0.0503 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, Bitfinex and KuCoin. V Systems has a total market cap of $96.41 million and approximately $6.17 million worth of V Systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, V Systems has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00024699 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00140974 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00192985 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.35 or 0.00601169 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.23 or 0.00322987 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00018609 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00055445 BTC.

V Systems Profile

V Systems' total supply is 3,832,226,102 coins and its circulating supply is 1,917,367,638 coins. V Systems' official message board is medium.com/vsystems . The official website for V Systems is www.v.systems . The Reddit community for V Systems is /r/V_SYSTEMS and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . V Systems' official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling V Systems

V Systems can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, KuCoin and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V Systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V Systems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V Systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

