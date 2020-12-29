V-ID (VIDT) Price Hits $0.99 on Major Exchanges

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. V-ID has a total market cap of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One V-ID token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00041320 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.22 or 0.00284176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015910 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00028678 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

VIDT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 tokens. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org

V-ID can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

