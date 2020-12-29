Utrust Hits Market Cap of $54.04 Million (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Utrust token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000445 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. Utrust has a total market cap of $54.04 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00042579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005257 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.15 or 0.00285829 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00016173 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00028312 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $564.57 or 0.02091645 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust (UTK) is a token. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,981,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Utrust Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

