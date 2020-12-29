USDX [Kava] Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.37 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00003333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $27.37 million and approximately $506,839.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,999.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $351.39 or 0.01301457 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00058408 BTC.
- Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000600 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000454 BTC.
- BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00009689 BTC.
- Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.32 or 0.00271552 BTC.
- PRIZM (PZM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000015 BTC.
USDX [Kava] Profile
USDX [Kava] Token Trading
USDX [Kava] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .
