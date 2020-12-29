USD Coin (USDC) Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003754 BTC on major exchanges including Coinbase Pro, Korbit, SouthXchange and LATOKEN. During the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. USD Coin has a total market cap of $3.63 billion and $1.10 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USD Coin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $720.52 or 0.02704536 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00021051 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

USD Coin Token Profile

USD Coin (USDC) is a token. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 3,689,482,159 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,631,415,666 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, FCoin, Kucoin, Poloniex, Coinbase Pro, Crex24, OKEx, LATOKEN, Korbit, CPDAX, Coinsuper, SouthXchange and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.