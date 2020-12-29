UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (UPGS.L) (LON:UPGS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $127.80

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (UPGS.L) (LON:UPGS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 127.80 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 123.06 ($1.61), with a volume of 167090 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112 ($1.46).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (UPGS.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 102.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 91.18. The firm has a market cap of £101.12 million and a P/E ratio of 14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (UPGS.L)’s previous dividend of $1.16. UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (UPGS.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.19%.

About UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (UPGS.L) (LON:UPGS)

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. It offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry products under the Kleeneze brand; luggage products under the Constellation brand; and cookware and bakeware products under the Progress brand.

