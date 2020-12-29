UnlimitedIP (UIP) Hits Market Cap of $2.48 Million

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. During the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $2.48 million and $300,643.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00045009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.15 or 0.00296858 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00029907 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00015746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $578.80 or 0.02143711 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP (CRYPTO:UIP) is a token. It was first traded on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

