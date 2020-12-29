Universe Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (UNI)

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Universe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Crex24 and BTC-Alpha. Over the last week, Universe has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Universe has a total market capitalization of $89,331.10 and $1.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Universe Coin Profile

Universe (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 99,138,635 coins and its circulating supply is 87,938,635 coins. The official website for Universe is unicoin.pw . Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . The official message board for Universe is forum.unicoin.pw

Universe Coin Trading

Universe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Universe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

