Unitrade (TRADE) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 29th. Unitrade has a market capitalization of $3.31 million and approximately $825,059.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unitrade token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000491 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Unitrade has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00043460 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.45 or 0.00291026 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00029728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00016075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $568.37 or 0.02135640 BTC.

Unitrade Profile

Unitrade (CRYPTO:TRADE) is a token. Its launch date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,321,029 tokens.

Buying and Selling Unitrade

