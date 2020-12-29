United Security Bancshares (UBFO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on January 19th

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st.

Shares of UBFO stock opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. United Security Bancshares has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $10.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 24.63%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UBFO shares. TheStreet raised United Security Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised United Security Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

