Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) Tops One Day Volume of $5.00

Uniform Fiscal Object (CURRENCY:UFO) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Uniform Fiscal Object coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including $10.39, $20.33, $32.15 and $33.94. Uniform Fiscal Object has a market cap of $310,815.53 and approximately $5.00 worth of Uniform Fiscal Object was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Uniform Fiscal Object has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniform Fiscal Object Profile

UFO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2014. Uniform Fiscal Object’s total supply is 3,850,751,262 coins. The official website for Uniform Fiscal Object is ufocoin.net . The Reddit community for Uniform Fiscal Object is /r/ufoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Uniform Fiscal Object’s official Twitter account is @UFOCoins

Buying and Selling Uniform Fiscal Object

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniform Fiscal Object directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniform Fiscal Object should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniform Fiscal Object using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

