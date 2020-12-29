Unification Price Hits $0.0088 (FUND)

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last seven days, Unification has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One Unification token can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, DigiFinex and BitForex. Unification has a market capitalization of $302,208.39 and $8,871.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00025148 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00141342 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.55 or 0.00204937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.13 or 0.00605360 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.96 or 0.00326721 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018616 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00055259 BTC.

Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 tokens. Unification’s official website is unification.com . The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND

Unification can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

