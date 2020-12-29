Ultrack Systems (OTCMKTS:MJLB) Trading 47.8% Higher

Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) traded up 47.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.12. 21,229,394 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 339% from the average session volume of 4,837,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

Ultrack Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MJLB)

Ultrack Systems, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, focuses on providing testing services in the United States. It intends to test, sample, and analyze organic products to test for the presence of pesticides, chemical pollutants, and other non-soil contaminants in such organic products using various gas chromatography based methodologies.

