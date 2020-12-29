U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) to report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings. U.S. Well Services posted earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full year earnings of ($3.38) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.16). U.S. Well Services had a negative net margin of 64.10% and a negative return on equity of 154.88%. The business had revenue of $44.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of U.S. Well Services stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,937. U.S. Well Services has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the second quarter worth $58,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Well Services by 239.0% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 485,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 342,476 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

