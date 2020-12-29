TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Receives $14.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

TTMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on TTM Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $13.61. 23,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,521. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.79. TTM Technologies has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $16.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average of $12.11.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $513.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.54 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 9.30%. Analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,519.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 38.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,009,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,334,000 after acquiring an additional 830,074 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,043,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,971,000 after purchasing an additional 292,715 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 8.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 144,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,444 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,087,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,412,000 after buying an additional 13,378 shares during the period.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

