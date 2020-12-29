TrimTabs All Cap U.S. Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC) Trading 0.3% Higher

TrimTabs All Cap U.S. Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.72 and last traded at $46.30. 13,503 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $46.15.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.61 and a 200-day moving average of $41.42.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTAC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap U.S. Free-Cash-Flow ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in TrimTabs All Cap U.S. Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 963.0% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 285,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after acquiring an additional 258,706 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in TrimTabs All Cap U.S. Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TrimTabs All Cap U.S. Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap U.S. Free-Cash-Flow ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000.

