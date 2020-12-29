TravelNote Market Cap Hits $10,941.16 (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 73.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. TravelNote has a total market cap of $10,941.16 and approximately $1,789.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TravelNote token can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. During the last seven days, TravelNote has traded down 37.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TravelNote alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00024194 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00134050 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.38 or 0.00614055 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00163287 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.39 or 0.00326461 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00017609 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00057370 BTC.

TravelNote Token Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 tokens. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io

TravelNote Token Trading

TravelNote can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TravelNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TravelNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.