TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Receives $19.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

TMDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TransMedics Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,532,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,933 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,951,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,811,000 after acquiring an additional 769,188 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,616,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,876,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,567,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,602,000 after acquiring an additional 257,082 shares in the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TransMedics Group stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $18.83. 59,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,924. TransMedics Group has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 11.45, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.44 million, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.94.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.13. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 143.93% and a negative return on equity of 49.98%. The business had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 million. Research analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

