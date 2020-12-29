TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.TO) (TSE:TGL) Director Steven William Sinclair Acquires 25,000 Shares

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.TO) (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) Director Steven William Sinclair acquired 25,000 shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.14 per share, with a total value of C$28,435.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$85,305.

Shares of TSE TGL opened at C$1.30 on Tuesday. TransGlobe Energy Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.46 and a 12-month high of C$2.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$94.30 million and a PE ratio of -1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46.

Get TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.TO) alerts:

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.TO) (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$22.46 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that TransGlobe Energy Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.