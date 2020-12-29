Traders Purchase High Volume of Domtar Put Options (NYSE:UFS)

Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 3,035 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,253% compared to the average volume of 129 put options.

Shares of UFS opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. Domtar has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $40.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 197.50 and a beta of 1.88.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. Domtar had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domtar will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UFS shares. Bank of America raised Domtar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. CIBC raised Domtar from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UFS raised Domtar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine lowered Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Domtar by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,554,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,815,000 after acquiring an additional 607,288 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domtar by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,087,000 after acquiring an additional 726,262 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Domtar by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,205,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after acquiring an additional 349,987 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Domtar by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,047,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,123,000 after acquiring an additional 499,554 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domtar by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,286,000 after acquiring an additional 205,001 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

