Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on National General (NASDAQ:NGHC)

National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 14,817 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 11,386% compared to the typical volume of 129 call options.

Shares of National General stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.13. The company had a trading volume of 59,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,428. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.22. National General has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $34.48.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. National General had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 19.94%. National General’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that National General will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. National General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of National General from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

In other National General news, General Counsel Jeffrey Weissmann sold 55,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $1,905,358.28. 3.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of National General by 90.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in National General by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in National General during the 3rd quarter worth $59,967,000. Jet Capital Investors L P acquired a new stake in National General during the 3rd quarter worth $10,969,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in National General by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 40,769 shares during the period. 46.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage; and homeowners insurance products consisting of property and liability coverages for one-and two-family, and owner-occupied residences; and additional personal umbrella coverage to the homeowners.

