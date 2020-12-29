Traders Buy Large Volume of Tower Semiconductor Call Options (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 15,499 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 640% compared to the typical volume of 2,094 call options.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

NASDAQ TSEM opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 1.38. Tower Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $27.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.50 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 78.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 59,120 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $2,435,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 152.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 16,832 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 13.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 154,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 18,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 676,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after buying an additional 13,265 shares in the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

