TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TPI Composites from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on TPI Composites from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on TPI Composites from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TPI Composites from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

NASDAQ:TPIC traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.87. 559,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,580. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $58.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 1.66.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.93. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $474.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. TPI Composites’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TPI Composites will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $51,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $51,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $2,572,074.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 392,425 shares of company stock worth $15,967,820. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 10,662.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

