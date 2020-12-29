Towerstream (OTCMKTS:TWER) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.44

Shares of Towerstream Co. (OTCMKTS:TWER) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.44 and traded as high as $0.51. Towerstream shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 699 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44.

Towerstream Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TWER)

Towerstream Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed wireless broadband services over a wireless network transmitting over regulated and unregulated radio spectrum to commercial customers in the United States. Its wireless broadband service supports bandwidth on demand, wireless redundancy, virtual private networks, disaster recovery, bundled data, and video services.

