Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Purchases C$82,948.50 in Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,948.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,756,337 shares in the company, valued at C$145,265,003.93.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 24th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,000.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$17.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,979.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$91,883.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$17.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,250.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,935.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,000.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Mike Rose purchased 10,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$186,997.00.

TOU traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$16.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,882. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.62 billion and a PE ratio of 89.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.56.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$518.06 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 258.06%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TOU shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.98.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

