Titan Medical Inc. (TMD.TO) (TSE:TMD) Shares Up 15.5%

Titan Medical Inc. (TMD.TO) (TSE:TMD) shares were up 15.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.25 and last traded at C$2.23. Approximately 146,982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 169,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$198.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.16.

About Titan Medical Inc. (TMD.TO) (TSE:TMD)

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

