Time New Bank Price Reaches $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Time New Bank token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Time New Bank has a total market capitalization of $6.88 million and $307,766.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Time New Bank alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00046152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.12 or 0.00298514 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00029179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00015864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003726 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $573.97 or 0.02138498 BTC.

Time New Bank Token Profile

TNB is a token. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,634,727,418 tokens. Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here

Time New Bank Token Trading

Time New Bank can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Time New Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Time New Bank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.