Thunderbird Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Trading 20.3% Higher

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF)’s stock price traded up 20.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.88. 3,390 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 8,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Thunderbird Entertainment Group from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Get Thunderbird Entertainment Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc operates as a multi-platform media production, distribution, and rights management company in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, China, France, and internationally. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and drama, and non-scripted content.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Thunderbird Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunderbird Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.