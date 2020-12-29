THETA (THETA) 1-Day Volume Hits $97.90 Million

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. THETA has a total market cap of $1.42 billion and approximately $97.90 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THETA token can now be bought for $1.42 or 0.00005291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, OKEx, Fatbtc and IDEX. During the last week, THETA has traded up 36.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00042396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.84 or 0.00285620 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00016098 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00028332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.02 or 0.02096376 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA Token Profile

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Coinbit, OKEx, Hotbit, Huobi, IDEX, Binance, WazirX, Upbit, Fatbtc, DDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

