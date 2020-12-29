Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading 74.4% Higher This Week

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0276 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $137.20 million and $35.17 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 74.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Helium (HNT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005089 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00032457 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.89 or 0.00316990 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,962,631,792 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.