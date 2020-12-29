The Western Union Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 5,552 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 6,671% compared to the typical daily volume of 82 put options.

WU has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

Get The Western Union alerts:

The Western Union stock opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. The Western Union has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Western Union will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $105,396.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 215,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 239,985 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 1,338.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 356,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 143,329 shares in the last quarter.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.