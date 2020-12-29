The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,001,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 136,985 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.24% of The Western Union worth $21,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in The Western Union by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 70,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 30,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period.

Shares of WU opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $28.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.15.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $105,396.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,021.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

WU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

